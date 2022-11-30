Russell Wilson Responds To Troubling Locker Room Report

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

A report emerged this morning suggesting that Russell Wilson has effectively lost about half of the locker room.

The report in question asserted that only half of the team attended Wilson's recent birthday party despite it being everyone's day off. Given the events of this past Sunday, it further reinforces the idea that the players have gotten fed up with Wilson.

But if they are tired of Wilson, he's not aware of it in the slightest. Speaking to the media today, Wilson declared that he has "great relationships" in the Broncos locker room. He said that anyone trying to "tear it down" would fail.

“I’ve got great relationships in that locker room. So whoever is trying to tear it down, you can’t," Wilson said.

The Denver Broncos are just 3-8 this season due in large part to an offense that ranks dead last in points scored, averaging just 14 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense ranks among the best at third in the NFL. The Broncos would be 8-3 on the season if they simply scored 20 points in every game.

But if Russell Wilson is the problem, he intends to be a part of the solution as well.

Will the Broncos fracture internally by the end of the season?