Russell Wilson Reveals Big Goal For His Post-NFL Career

Currently playing in his tenth NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has no plans of calling it quits anytime soon.

But with that being said, the veteran signal caller already has some pretty lofty aspirations for his post-NFL career.

Wilson, who hopes to play “20-plus years” in the league, revealed his goal of owning an NFL franchise after his retirement.

“I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football,” Wilson said in an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast, per the Associated Press. “I’m very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization.”

Wilson has already dipped his toes into the professional sports ownership business. Back in 2019, the longtime Seattle QB purchased a minority stake in the MLS’ Seattle Sounders.

With Wilsons’ passion for the game, it’s no surprise he wants to stay involved even after he hangs up the cleats. After missing three games with a broken middle finger on his throwing hand, he was able to return to the field several weeks ahead of schedule this past Sunday.

Wilson said he spent “19-20 hours per day” on his post-surgery rehab to get back out on the field as soon as possible.

“I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” he said. “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”

Though Wilson was able to return in Week 10, he wasn’t able to do much to help his team.

For the first time in 150 NFL starts, Wilson was shut out with a score of 17-0. Throwing 20/40, the usually-dynamic QB logged 161 yards and two interceptions.

Wilsons’ Seahawks are now 3-6 on the year.