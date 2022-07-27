Russell Wilson Reveals His Mindset: NFL World Reacts

As he heads into his 11th NFL season, 33-year-old quarterback Russell Wilson is still looking to put in the work.

During his training camp press conference on Wednesday, the nine-time Pro Bowler outlined his work-ethic mindset as he embarks on his first season as QB1 for the Denver Broncos.

“If somebody says you’ve got to do X amount, I triple it," Wilson said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Wilson.

'This is the attitude and mindset that excites the living hell out of me!" one fan wrote.

"Russ is so cringe it’s painful," another said.

"Russ was the kid telling the teacher they forgot to collect the homework," another added.

"Real life Russell Wilson sounds like a parody of Russell Wilson," another wrote.

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was sent to Denver in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. Injuries hampered his 2021 season, but he hopes to get back on track as a member of the Broncos organization this coming season.

What do you think of this quote from Wilson?