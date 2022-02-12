The NFL world has been talking a lot about a potential blockbuster Russell Wilson trade this offseason. However, does the Seattle Seahawks quarterback actually want to be moved?

Friday night, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was asked point blank by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo if he wants to be moved.

The answer: no.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson said. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, BFFs for life pic.twitter.com/qcDcUSQe2t — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 12, 2022

Several teams, like Philadelphia, Washington and New Orleans, among others, have all been mentioned as potential landing spots for Wilson.

However, it sounds like Wilson hopes to remain in Seattle for another season, at least.

“I think at some point we should also remember that him being traded was never always…originally 100% his idea lol.

Even last season, Silver reported we were taking calls before he released the 4 teams. The story is usually told as if the drama started when he released that list,” one fan tweeted.

“He again phrased it as “hopes” to stay and win in Seattle. He has been intentionally non-affirmative, since last offseason, in his comments about staying in Seattle,” another fan wrote.

Seahawks fans are still excited, of course.

For the umpteenth time from the horse himself RUSS IS STAYING IN SEATTLE!!!!! https://t.co/40oHQIqiDS — Brandon Vollmer (@06_mz6_v6_trish) February 12, 2022

Things can change later in the offseason, of course, but for now, it sounds like Seahawks fans can be confident in their quarterback situation for 2022.