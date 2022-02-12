The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals If He Actually Wants To Get Traded

Russell Wilson on the field.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of Russell Wilson trade talk heading into the 2022 NFL offseason, but does the Seattle Seahawks quarterback actually want to be traded?

Friday night, Wilson was asked by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo if he actually wants out of Seattle this offseason.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback admitted that his hope and preference is to remain with the Seahawks.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson said. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Wilson will be a member of the Seattle Seahawks next season. It’s possible things will change this offseason.

Still, it has to be refreshing for Seahawks fans to hear that Wilson is committed to remaining with the franchise.

