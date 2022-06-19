Russell Wilson Reveals Why He Chose The Broncos: Fans React

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Earlier this off-season, Russell Wilson got his wish as the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Denver.

On Saturday, the veteran quarterback finally revealed why he chose the Broncos.

"Once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance," he said.

Wilson clearly believes he can win big in Denver, which is obviously uplifting news for Broncos fans.

On the other hand, it appears Wilson doesn't believe Seattle cares about winning anymore. Seahawks fans aren't happy about his latest comments.

"Really sad how RW has evolved to this," a fan said. "Doing everything he can to alienate fans in Seattle that absolutely loved him. Trashing his own legacy there. Interesting for a guy so sensitive about his image."

"Lip service. Denver doesn't know how to win. Tell me about all the championships by the Nuggets and Rockies," another fan commented.

Wilson certainly appears content burning his bridges in Seattle.

The former Seahawks quarterback is all-Broncos at this point.