Russell Wilson Reveals What The Seahawks ‘Need’ To Get This Offseason

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks had a strong 2019 season, but they ultimately fell a couple of wins short of their goal, losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Seahawks star quarterback knows what his team needs to acquire this offseason in order to take that next step in 2020.

A couple of more superstars.

Wilson, speaking at the Pro Bowl, said to ESPN that his team needs one or two more big-time players in order to get back to a Super Bowl level.

“I think we need a couple more [players],” Wilson told ESPN, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I think we need a couple more. [Defensive end] Jadeveon [Clowney] is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that’s going to be the part that’s going to be great with [General Manager] John Schneider and [coach] Pete [Carroll], as well, in terms of this offseason’s free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space.”

Wilson rarely speaks out like this, so you can bet on the Seahawks’ front office hearing him loud and clear.

We’ll see what Seattle is able to accomplish in the upcoming months.