Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message Amid Struggles

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is sticking with his corny shtick this Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos quarterback, who is two days removed from a humiliating loss to the Colts of Indianapolis, tweeted a quote from Winston Churchill today.

With it, Wilson implies he's in hell right now, but is still fighting to get out of it.

Okay then.

“If you're going through hell, keep going.” Winston Churchill

Russell Wilson should probably drop the act and get real at this point. All these corny quotes get old when you aren't winning football games.

The bad news for the Broncos is there isn't a silver lining here. Wilson isn't playing well, the team's offensive line is abysmal and Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head.

Somehow, though, the Broncos are still just 2-3 on the season. They have time to get this figured out but they had better hurry.

The Broncos get this weekend off before playing the Chargers of Los Angeles on Oct. 17.