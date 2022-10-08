Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message Amid Struggles
Russell Wilson is sticking with his corny shtick this Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos quarterback, who is two days removed from a humiliating loss to the Colts of Indianapolis, tweeted a quote from Winston Churchill today.
With it, Wilson implies he's in hell right now, but is still fighting to get out of it.
Okay then.
“If you're going through hell, keep going.” Winston Churchill
Russell Wilson should probably drop the act and get real at this point. All these corny quotes get old when you aren't winning football games.
The bad news for the Broncos is there isn't a silver lining here. Wilson isn't playing well, the team's offensive line is abysmal and Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head.
Somehow, though, the Broncos are still just 2-3 on the season. They have time to get this figured out but they had better hurry.
The Broncos get this weekend off before playing the Chargers of Los Angeles on Oct. 17.