Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message Before Jaguars Game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson may have been held out of last week's loss with a hamstring injury, but the upbeat Broncos QB says he feels "great" heading into this weekend's Wembley Stadium matchup against the Jags.

"It'll be cool to play back in London again," Wilson told reporters Wednesday. "I remember the last time I got to play here it was pretty special. So... I'm really excited to get going."

When asked if he could play right now without any limitations, Wilson replied: "Yeah, I feel great. I'm ready to rock."

Wilson has been listed as day-to-day but the team says he's "trending in the right way."

At the top of the week, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said today would be a good barometer for if their $245 million man will be ready to go.

Explaining, "We're going to play it by ear. We're getting on a plane to go to London now, and we'll be able to know a lot more as we move forward on Wednesday, but he's day to day. I know his mindset; he's trending in the right way, and we'll see where it goes from there."

Russ is reportedly dealing with a partial tear in his hamstring.