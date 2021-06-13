Russell Wilson Sent Clear Message About His NFL Future

Trade rumors were swirling for Russell Wilson earlier this offseason, as the Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback reportedly wanted out. The trade rumors got to the point where specific teams were mentioned as preferred destinations.

Wilson, though, did not get traded.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback made it clear this week that he wants to stay in Seattle for the rest of his career.

“I love playing here,” Wilson said. “I’ve had a great career here so far. I’ve always wanted to play here for my whole career, obviously. I think there were some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously, you want to win it all and do it all, and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. We all want to win it.

“In terms of the trade talks, I think anytime you play professional sports, there’s always a possibility of something happening, right? I think that’s just the reality,” Wilson continued. “I think that there’s a lot of teams out there that people were saying that I was going to, or would go, that I requested a trade. I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here.

“The reality is I think calls were getting thrown around and this and that, and I mean that’s just a reality. But I think at the end of the day the real reality is I’m here and I’m here to win. I’m here to win it all.”

Wilson and the Seahawks are currently preparing for the 2021 season. Seattle will enter the year as one of the favorites in the NFC.

The Seahawks will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Colts.