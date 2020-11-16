Russell Wilson Shares His Mindset After Disappointing Performance

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have officially entered a rough patch in their season.

After starting the season at 5-0 behind the stellar play of their quarterback, Seattle has now dropped three of its last four games. Wilson was the front runner in the MVP conversation up until the past couple weeks.

In Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Rams, the All-Pro QB threw 22/37 for 248 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. In addition to the two picks, Wilson also lost a fumble.

Despite his poor performance, the QB remained positive in his postgame interviews.

“The reality is I know who I am… I know there are better days ahead,” Wilson said, via Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN.

Russell Wilson calls his first pick (in the end zone) just a bad decision on his part. "I should've taken off and just ran it." But sounds confident he can turn that around: "the reality is I know who I am… I know there are better days ahead." — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time Wilson has expressed this sentiment. The Super Bowl champ took to Twitter after the Seahawks’ disappointing 44-34 loss to Buffalo last week and echoed this message.

“Best days ahead,” Wilson wrote.

Best days ahead. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 8, 2020

At a certain point the QB is going to have to put his money where his mouth is. Combined with last weeks loss to the Bills, where he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, the Seattle quarterback has committed seven turnovers over just the last two games. If you go back to the Seahawks’ loss to the Cardinals in Week 7, Wilson has committed 10 in the last four games.

The usually-reliable QB’s 13 turnovers this season are the most through 10 games in his entire nine-year career.

Hopefully for Seattle fans, Wilson means it when he says the better days are ahead — it’s hard to see it getting much worse than this.

Seattle will take on Arizona again on Thursday in a battle for first place in the NFC West.