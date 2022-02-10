Russell Wilson is one of several big-time NFL quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason.

Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, pending the outcome of his sexual misconduct allegations, could all be on the move this offseason.

The Seattle Seahawks surely want to hold onto Wilson, though it’s possible the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will push his way out.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer addressed the situation in his mailbag this week. The NFL insider’s gut feeling is that Wilson will be moved.

From the mailbag:

If I had to guess, I’d say he’ll eventually get moved. And I’d have said the destination was going to be the Saints a month ago. Now that Sean Payton’s gone, let’s put him in the NFC East … to the Eagles. In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round.

The Eagles have said that Jalen Hurts is the starter heading into 2022, but if they have the opportunity to land Wilson, can they really turn it down?