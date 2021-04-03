Russell Wilson Trade Talks Could ‘Heat Up’ With 1 Team

With the signing of new starting quarterback Andy Dalton, the Chicago Bears’ dream of landing Russell Wilson quickly disappeared. Or, so we thought.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, a Wilson trade to the Bears is still entirely possible as we approach this year’s 2021 draft. Despite the team’s “very aggressive pursuit” getting shut down a few weeks ago, Schefter has repeatedly stated that Chicago will continue to monitor the developing situation for the remainder of the offseason.

"This is a situation that bears watching right when we get close to the draft."@AdamSchefter on a possible Russell Wilson trade. pic.twitter.com/GNj7i4fj1f — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2021

Schefter isn’t the only ESPN analyst who believes the Bears still have a shot. On Friday, NFL insider Chris Mortensen contributed to the blockbuster speculation.

Referencing the enticing offer made by Chicago a few weeks ago — including three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two players — Mortensen indicated the possibility that trade talks “could heat up again” as we approach draft day.

The general belief is that the Seahawks turned down the offer because of the Bears’ inability to provide an immediate replacement for their superstar quarterback. But, with the recent movement in this year’s draft order, the opportunity to trade up using future draft capital acquired from Chicago could become a possibility.

For right now, it seems as though the Bears and Seahawks are locked in with their 2021 starting QBs. But, that doesn’t mean we should disqualify the chance of a massive trade twist.