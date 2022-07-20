Russell Wilson Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is getting ready for his first season with the Denver Broncos while simultaneously reminding us that his personality can be a little cringe-worthy at times.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Wilson declared that when he texts someone an emoji of a telephone, it means he's "dialed in." The tweet quickly went viral - though maybe not for the reasons Wilson was hoping.

"When I text you “(telephone)” it means I’m dialed in," Wilson tweeted.

As you can imagine, NFL fans - and even the NFL's official Twitter account - had all kinds of fun with this one. Just about everyone was either poking fun at some of his other cringey moments or turning his tweet into a joke (and some of them were actually good):

Russell Wilson's brief time with the Denver Broncos has pretty clearly reminded NFL fans that he's a bit of a tryhard when it comes to looking and acting cool.

But so long as his play on the field continues to be elite, it really won't matter if he's the corniest guy this side of Nebraska.

The Denver Broncos traded an arm and a leg to the Seattle Seahawks in hopes of returning to the place that Peyton Manning left them over five years ago.

If Russell Wilson can lead the Denver Broncos to glory, he may just cement himself as a bonafide Hall of Fame quarterback.