Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Game recognizes game. And superstar quarterback Russell Wilson recognizes the greatness of now-retired quarterback legend Tom Brady.

In response to Brady’s official retirement announcement on Tuesday, Wilson took to Twitter to describe his longtime opponent with two simple words.

“The Greatest.”

“Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12,” the Seahawks QB wrote.

Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022

Since entering the league in 2012, Russell Wilson has shared 10 seasons of NFL overlap with Brady. The Seattle signal caller holds the advantage over Brady in the regular season (3-0), but the former Patriots QB has the win in their most important matchup — Super Bowl XLIX.

With Brady and longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring this year, Wilson is now the fourth longest tenured starting quarterback in the league.

Wilson was named as Brady’s replacement in the 2022 Pro Bowl earlier this week.