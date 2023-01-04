Russell Wilson Was Asked About Broncos' Coaching Search

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

This offseason is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Denver Broncos after a nightmarish 2022 campaign.

A fired head coach, three different play-callers and a struggling, aging and expensive quarterback, a lot of questions need to be answered next year.

On Wednesday, one of those questions was asked if he would like a role in the Broncos' coaching search. To which Russell Wilson said, "Whatever way I can help."

Part of the reason Russ landed himself in Denver is because he wanted more of a say over the offensive philosophy and player personnel. And when he arrived, expectations were Mile High.

Unfortunately, it didn't pan out the way anyone could have imagined; going 4-12 with one game left.

But perhaps a Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton could turn things around for the Broncos, who have been one of the more stable organizations in the NFL for decades.