Russell Wilson Was Asked About Broncos' Coaching Search
This offseason is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Denver Broncos after a nightmarish 2022 campaign.
A fired head coach, three different play-callers and a struggling, aging and expensive quarterback, a lot of questions need to be answered next year.
On Wednesday, one of those questions was asked if he would like a role in the Broncos' coaching search. To which Russell Wilson said, "Whatever way I can help."
Part of the reason Russ landed himself in Denver is because he wanted more of a say over the offensive philosophy and player personnel. And when he arrived, expectations were Mile High.
Unfortunately, it didn't pan out the way anyone could have imagined; going 4-12 with one game left.
But perhaps a Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton could turn things around for the Broncos, who have been one of the more stable organizations in the NFL for decades.