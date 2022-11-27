Russell Wilson Was Asked About Heated Sideline Incident

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There was an incident on the Broncos' sideline during their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

During the third quarter, Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell came off the field and got in the face of quarterback Russell Wilson. It looked like he wasn't happy with how the offensive unit was performing since they had only scored three points at the time.

After the game, Wilson met with the media and was asked about that incident. He said that it was a non-issue and that everything is fine.

“Mike and I are on the same page," Wilson said. “He came off after we kicked the field goal, and he was pissed off. He said we’ve got to f*cking win. There’s no animosity"

This loss dropped the Broncos to 3-8 as nothing has gone right for them this season. The rumors of Nathanial Hackett being on his way out at the end of the season will only continue to grow if the losses continue to pile up.

The Broncos will now get ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.