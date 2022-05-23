Russell Wilson Was Asked About Working With Peyton Manning

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson is well on his way to the Hall of Fame, but the new Denver Broncos quarterback is still excited to learn from the franchise's last legend.

When speaking to reporters Monday, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Wilson discussed working with Peyton Manning.

"Since I've gotten here, he's kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way," Wilson said.

Wilson also said Manning's wife, Ashley, has helped him and Ciara get acclimated to their new home.

It's not the first time Wilson is receiving guidance from Manning, as he attended the Manning Passing Academy while in high school. Now he's breaking down film with a peer and fellow Super Bowl champion.

"But obviously, the thing that Peyton and I both love is football," Wilson continued. "We can spend all day watching football together."

The nine-time Pro Bowler enjoys picking Manning's brain and having back and forth conversations about the craft.

"It's fun just to be around arguably the world's greatest ever to play the game at that position," Wilson said. "To be able to learn and ask questions and vice versa, talk football ... that's the fun part."

After spending a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson will look to bring the Broncos back to the Super Bowl for the first time since they won with Manning under center six years ago.

Wilson will make his Broncos debut against his longtime former team on September 12.