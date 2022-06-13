Russell Wilson's Ciara Remark Goes Viral At Commencement

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson has received many honors over the course of his NFL career: Super Bowl champ, nine-time Pro Bowler, Walter Payton Man of the Year. But in the eyes of many, one trumps them all...

Being Ciara's husband.

Before delivering his commencement address at Dartmouth College, the star QB jokingly thanked school officials for not introducing him as simply, "Ciara's husband."

“Thank you very much for that introduction,” Wilson playfully remarked. “Usually I just get introduced as ‘Ciara’s husband,’ so that was cool. And let me start by answering the question that is on so many of your minds: Yes, she’s here, too.”

Wilson's husband comment got some viral reaction on social media once it got out. As the quote was picked up by a number of outlets including TMZ and the New York Post.

Wilson and Ciara have been going strong since 2015, and married the next year.

There's no shortage of accomplishments for either party in that household.