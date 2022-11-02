Russell Wilson's Ex-Teammate Believes He Has 1 Main Regret

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is still a hot topic in Seattle, even though it's been months since he was traded.

Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March of this year as the former decided to go in another direction at quarterback.

So far, the Seahawks have gotten the better of the deal since they have a 5-3 record, while the Broncos are just 3-5.

Former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright spoke about Wilson during The Herd with Colin Cowherd and thinks that Wilson regrets not building better relationships with his teammates in Seattle before he got dealt.

"If Russell could go back in time when it comes to relationships with himself and his teammates, I believe that Russell would want to put a little more emphasis into being present in the locker room," Wright said.

It seems like Wilson has tried to be a better teammate in Denver, even though the team is off to a poor start.

He'll look to help try and turn things around when the Broncos take on the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13 after their bye week.