Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He's currently listed in critical but stable condition.

After the situation unfolded, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted how he was praying for Hamlin.

"Wow. I am praying for you @HamlinIsland. Praying for health and safety," Wilson tweeted.

This is very classy from the longtime quarterback.

Due to Hamlin's situation, the NFL had to postpone the game and there are no plans to play the rest of it this week. All that matters right now is making sure Hamlin is okay.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to him and his family.