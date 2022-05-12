Russell Wilson's Seattle Return Revealed: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Seahawks fans will be marking their calendars for this one.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov (via Vic Lombardi) revealed that we won't have to wait long to see Russell Wilson's return to the Pacific Northwest.

He'll be back for the season opener.

Per Meirov, "Russell Wilson will return to Seattle as a member of the #Broncos in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, ... NFL is not wasting time with this one."

Noting, "That will also be Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's first regular season game for ESPN."

The NFL world reacted to the highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup on Twitter.

"Drew Locke revenge game," commented one Seahawks fan.

"LETSSSS GOOOO GIVE ME ALL THE SMOKE!!!" another replied. "Wilson gonna murder these bozos."

"Broncos by 80," laughed a Packers fan.

"Aka give the Seahawks a prime time game early when people are still football thirsty enough to watch Drew Lock."

"If the Broncos lose it will be chaos," pointed out a Chargers fan.

Definitely one to watch for as the NFL season kicks off.