Russia Has Officially Responded To The Brittney Griner Talks

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

There have been rumblings about a potential prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner for the past few months. However, nothing has been finalized between Russia and the United States.

On Monday, Russia's foreign ministry commented on a potential prisoner exchange.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had the following statement on a potential prisoner swap: "We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of U.S. citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the U.S."

According to Russia's foreign ministry, the U.S. embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue regarding a prisoner swap.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout have also been mentioned in a prisoner swap centered around Griner.

The Biden administration has already said that it's "working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely."

Griner has been in Russian custody since February. In August, she was convicted to nine years in prison.

It was recently reported that Griner is "stressed and very much concerned" about her future.