Russia Has Reportedly Made Decision On Brittney Griner's Apeal

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

On Tuesday, WNBA star Brittney Griner had an appeal hearing to discuss her nine-year sentence. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, her appeal has been rejected.

Quinn said this isn't a surprise for Griner. Her team expected the three-judge panel to keep her original sentence the way it is.

While this is unfortunate to say the least, there's still a path for Griner to return to the United States.

Once the midterm elections come to an end, the United States could ramp up its negotiations with Russia.

"Attention now turns to whether Russia will engage in negotiations more seriously after US midterms," Quinn wrote on Twitter.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony. However, she has been spending her time in a "safer" Moscow jail.

It could take a few weeks or months for Griner to be transferred. That gives the United States ample time to negotiate her release.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the government is working to free Griner.