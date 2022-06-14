Russian Court Makes Brittney Griner Ruling: Sports World Reacts
A Russian court has again extended Brittney Griner's detention.
According to Mark Osborne of ABC News, Russian state media outlet TASS said the WNBA star remain will remain in custody until at least July 2. Her detention was prolonged for at least 18 days at "the request of the investigation."
Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow on February 17 after allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her bag. After 75 days, the U.S. classified her as "wrongfully detained."
A hearing was scheduled for May 19, but her detention was extended for another month of May 13. The latest push-back has worried followers who called for Griner's swift and safe return home.
Griner's detainment remains a scary situation, especially as it has coincided with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Calls will only grow louder for the U.S. to negotiate her safe release.