Russian Diplomat Has Encouraging Brittney Griner Update
It has been well documented that a prisoner swap is Brittney Griner's path back to the United States. On Tuesday, a senior diplomat for Russia provided an update on that scenario.
Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said "there always is a chance" when asked if a prisoner swap involving Griner could come to fruition before the end of the year.
That's promising news for Griner, who has been in Russia since February. However, there's no guarantee a deal will get done.
"Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened," Ryabkov said.
Ryabkov added, "If that happened, it would undoubtedly send a positive signal that not everything is so utterly hopeless in Russian-U.S. relations."
President Joe Biden has said he wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to be "more willing" to discuss a prisoner exchange involving Griner. There's a lot of pressure on him to bring the WNBA star back home.
Earlier this month, Griner was transferred to a Russian penal colony in Mordovia.