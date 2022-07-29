Russian Diplomat "Open" To Discussing Brittney Griner Swap: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is still in Russian custody, but if all goes according to the U.S. government's plan, she could be coming home soon.

The Joe Biden administration announced this week that it's offering a prisoner swap in an attempt to bring Griner home. But it takes two to tango.

With that being said, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is reportedly "open" to discussing a prisoner swap with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Let's hope this results in substantial progress to bring Brittney Griner home. It's been too long already.