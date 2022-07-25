Russian Spokeswoman Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Russia isn't backing down when it comes to the arrest of Brittney Griner.

It's been over three and a half months since Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Russia spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has gone after U.S. officials who have said that Griner's arrest is for no reason.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian local laws and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York, and Washington,” Zakharova said via NewsNation.

Griner's trial is set to continue this week as she's set to appear in court again on Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for a while and still sees this case as a "top priority."

Even the U.S. Senate condemned the arrest last week and called for her immediate release.

We’ll have more updates on this situation when they’re available.