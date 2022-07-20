Ryan Clark Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Joining Raiders Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ryan Clark of ESPN speaks before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Davante Adams may have left a Hall of Fame quarterback behind when he chose to go to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but ESPN's Ryan Clark sees it as a "great move" for the All-Pro wideout.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of "First Take," Clark laid out his argument to Jay Williams, Mad Dog and Co.

One, Davante Adams is paid. Two, folks are not trippin' on playing in Lambeau Field, cause Vince Lombardi is not walking through those doors. He's in Vegas. Now he's going to be more marketable. Now he's going to be more profitable. ... You got your paper and now you don't actually have to do as much. ... When you look at [the Raiders] offense in totality, it's better than the offense in Green Bay. ... This was a great move for Davante Adams!

In Clark's eyes, Adams joins an offense that features a running back with something to prove, a very capable QB, and two "dogs" in slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Through in the offensive-minded Josh McDaniels at head coach and the Raiders could be a team to watch come playoff time.