Ryan Clark Names NFL Team With Best Trio Of Skill Players

During this Friday's edition of Get Up, the crew discussed if the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North again. This led to Ryan Clark raving about the skill players on the Minnesota Vikings.

Clark believes the Vikings have the best trio of skill players in the league in Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

"From a trio of skill players, I don't think there is a better trio of skill players in the entire NFL on one team," Clark said.

If Kirk Cousins keeps the offense on schedule, Clark expects the Vikings to do some damage this season.

"I think if you look at it, what they have offensively in Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins, it's one of those offenses that is up there with the Cincinnati Bengals, up there with the Las Vegas Raiders when we're talking about pure talent."

The Vikings could potentially send a message to the rest of the NFC North in their season opener.

On Sunday, the Vikings will host the Packers in what should be a thrilling matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.