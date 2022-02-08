Ryan Clark Responds To Criticism For His Russell Wilson Comment

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is defending his Russell Wilson comments.

On Monday’s edition of “Get Up,” Clark tried to make the case that Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback.

“Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He’s never going to be in those conversations,” the former Steelers safety said. “We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl.”

"Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl." —@Realrclark25 😳 pic.twitter.com/ENeRNqbQDn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2022

Shortly after, Clark caught a lot of flack not only from the surrounding NFL world, but the black community.

Clark addressed those concerns as well, Tuesday.

Tweeting, “Black folk, saying that Russell Wilson isn’t an all time great football player isn’t ‘coonery’ or ‘bringing a black man down.’ It’s my job.”

Black folk,

Saying that Russell Wilson isn’t an all time great football player isn’t “coonery” or “bringing a black man down”. It’s my job. He’s very good, & COLOR doesn’t matter in my analysis of ball! So miss with that critique &

check my resume for really standing for US! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 8, 2022

“He’s very good, & COLOR doesn’t matter in my analysis of ball!” Clark said. “So miss [me] with that critique & check my resume for really standing for US!”

While Clark’s comments on Wilson just seem to be wrong on the facts, it’s unfair to claim RC made his comments based on anything other than what he’s seen from the nine-time Pro Bowler on the football field.