Ryan Clark Responds To Criticism For His Russell Wilson Comment

Russell Wilson during a game against the Oakland Raiders.SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is defending his Russell Wilson comments.

On Monday’s edition of “Get Up,” Clark tried to make the case that Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback.

“Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He’s never going to be in those conversations,” the former Steelers safety said. “We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl.”

Shortly after, Clark caught a lot of flack not only from the surrounding NFL world, but the black community.

Clark addressed those concerns as well, Tuesday.

Tweeting, “Black folk, saying that Russell Wilson isn’t an all time great football player isn’t ‘coonery’ or ‘bringing a black man down.’ It’s my job.”

“He’s very good, & COLOR doesn’t matter in my analysis of ball!” Clark said. “So miss [me] with that critique & check my resume for really standing for US!”

While Clark’s comments on Wilson just seem to be wrong on the facts, it’s unfair to claim RC made his comments based on anything other than what he’s seen from the nine-time Pro Bowler on the football field.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.