Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback

Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

The loss dropped the Jets to 7-8 overall as they continue to fall further out of the playoff picture.

On Friday morning's version of ESPN's Get Up, Clark spoke about Wilson and hope he hopes the experiment is over.

"Hopefully," Clark said. "If you are a New York Jet fan, this is what you hope. I mean, it's a bad deal and I said that initially when he was pulled for Mike White. Is Zach Wilson the reason this team can't win certain games? Is Zach Wilson holding them back from their top potential? I think if Robert Saleh looks at this objectively, he will realize that."

Wilson is the former second-overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft and hasn't panned out the way Jets fans thought he would.

We'll have to see if that leads to the team cutting bait with him once the season comes to an end.