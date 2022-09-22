Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday

Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey.

With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.

Caffey was originally stuffed at the line of scrimmage, but ended up breaking out for the unexpected touchdown.

Caffey's teammates were understandably thrilled for him.

Head coach Ryan Day said "nobody expected" this touchdown from the true freshman.

Caffey totaled 2,638 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior at Hubbard High School in 2021.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will look to continue their undefeated streak with a home matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday night.