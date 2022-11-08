Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats.

At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:

“If we play in a game like that again, we would probably try to run the quarterback a little bit more, a little bit earlier. ... There’s bad weather and there’s extreme weather. I thought that was pretty extreme.”

Ohio State had to lean pretty heavily on the run game as the offense completed just 10 passes for 76 yards in the 21-7 win.

C.J. Stroud rushed for a career-high 79 yards, but Miyan Williams really carried the day for the Buckeyes as he toted the rock 26 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

OSU has another matchup against a struggling Big Ten opponent this week. But Day says his team is not sleeping on 3-6 Indiana:

“They‘re gonna come here and fight and play really, really hard," Day cautioned. "They always have.”