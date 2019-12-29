The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals Why He’s “Angry” Following The Loss To Clemson

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the sideline against Clemson.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach didn’t explicitly trash the officiating following the Buckeyes’ loss to Clemson on Saturday night, but he made his opinion pretty clear.

The first-year head coach told ESPN that he was “angry” about Ohio State’s 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

“There were just a lot of plays in that game that didn’t…go our way,” Day told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi. “One reason or another.”

“It was hard to look guys in the eye, knowing how hard they played, how well they played.”

There were several questionable calls on Saturday night, highlighted by a targeting ejection and an overturned fumble.

Ohio State was leading Clemson, 16-0, prior to Shaun Wade’s ejection.

The Buckeyes then allowed 21 unanswered points, but got the lead back on a fumble returned for a touchdown, only to have it overturned.

Clemson went on to win the game, 29-23, advancing to the College Football Playoff national title game. The Tigers will play LSU on Monday, Jan. 13.


