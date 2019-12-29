Ryan Day Reveals Why He’s “Angry” Following The Loss To Clemson

Ohio State head coach didn’t explicitly trash the officiating following the Buckeyes’ loss to Clemson on Saturday night, but he made his opinion pretty clear.

The first-year head coach told ESPN that he was “angry” about Ohio State’s 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

“There were just a lot of plays in that game that didn’t…go our way,” Day told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi. “One reason or another.”

“It was hard to look guys in the eye, knowing how hard they played, how well they played.”

There were several questionable calls on Saturday night, highlighted by a targeting ejection and an overturned fumble.

Ohio State was leading Clemson, 16-0, prior to Shaun Wade’s ejection.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Before the targeting call against #Buckeyes Shaun Wade, #Clemson had no points and averaged 4.3 yards per play. After the call, Clemson had 29 points and averaged 8.4 yards per play. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 29, 2019

The Buckeyes then allowed 21 unanswered points, but got the lead back on a fumble returned for a touchdown, only to have it overturned.

This was originally called a catch and fumble return TD, but was overturned as an incomplete pass. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3RxiGYTvCv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

Clemson went on to win the game, 29-23, advancing to the College Football Playoff national title game. The Tigers will play LSU on Monday, Jan. 13.