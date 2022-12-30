Ryan Day Announces Miyan Williams' Status For Georgia Game

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 22: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) carries the football during the first quarter of the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes leading rusher Miyan Williams came down with the stomach bug at one of the worst possible times this week and it caused him to miss some practice. On Friday, his head coach had an update on his game status.

Speaking to the media, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that Williams is good to go and will play against the Georgia Bulldogs tomorrow. "He’ll be ready to go," Day said.

Williams is the Buckeyes' leading rusher this season 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He's third on the team in yards from scrimmage and leads the team in touchdowns scored.

Williams has appeared in 10 games for the Buckeyes this season and has gone over 100 rushing yards in four of them. Against Rutgers in October, Williams became the first Buckeye since 1984 to rush for five touchdowns in a single game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes need to be at full strength to even have a chance against the Georgia Bulldogs tomorrow. They're already underdogs and will be hard-pressed to win even with a full deck.

Williams and his partner TreVeyon Henderson will need to have the game of their lives this weekend. Ohio State's national title ambitions may depend on it.

Will Miyan Williams be able to have a big performance against the Bulldogs tomorrow?