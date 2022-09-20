Ryan Day Announces Treveyon Henderson's Status For Saturday

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to victory over the Toledo Rockets by a final score of 77-21.

Unfortunately, the win came with some troubling news. Star running back Treveyon Henderson left the game after scoring a touchdown and return in a boot on the sideline.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like the injury will be a long-term issue. Head coach Ryan Day suggested the team will have Henderson back for this weekend's contest against Wisconsin.

"Just a short-term thing. We're expecting to have him for Saturday," Day said about the Buckeyes' star running back.

Day added that the team kept Henderson out for precautionary measures.

"This was a situation with a lot of those guys that we just wanted to have, in the abundance of caution, and make sure that they were 100 percent before we put them in the game," he added.

Wisconsin and Ohio State kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.