Ryan Day Asked If Ohio State Deserves To Make College Football Playoff

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan in Columbus, the Ohio State Buckeyes' playoff hopes are more in danger than they've ever been.

After the game, Ryan Day was asked if he believes OSU still deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff. And here's what the head coach had to say (via Nolan Bianchi):

I thought we were in it and we were fighting there at the end. Obviously it got out of control down the stretch, but it’s not like we were outmatched in terms of overall play.

The Buckeyes entered this weekend's action 11-0 with notable wins over No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 11 Penn State.

But struggles in recent weeks with lesser opponents like Northwestern and Maryland have showed some chinks in the armor of who many believed to be a national title favorite coming into the season.

We'll see how the committee weigh's Saturday's loss after everything else shakes out in Week 13.