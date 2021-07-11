College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day’s Ranking

Ryan Day has only been Ohio State‘s head football coach for two seasons, but he’s already accomplished quite a bit during that time.

In fact, most college football fans would have Day ranked pretty high on their list of head coaches. The Buckeyes have made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons and continue to recruit at a really elite level, after all.

Pro Football Focus feels differently, though.

Day was not included in PFF’s ranking of the 10 best head coaches in college football.

Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, Kansas’ Lance Leipold and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham were three of the names ahead of Day, among others.

That’s a pretty questionable list.

“Top 3 right now are indisputable depending on your opinion of order between Day/Dabo. The rest can really just be thrown up there in any order with me personally having Riley at a very distant 4,” one fan tweeted.

“Dan Mullen is grossly overrated, Matt Campbell should be higher, Lance Leipold is good but not better than Jimbo or Brian Kelly, and Ryan Day being off this list is a war crime,” another fan added.

“I hate OSU, but leaving Ryan Day off this list seems borderline criminal,” one fan added.

Day, after all, has been succeeding both on and off the field in Columbus. He has another College Football Playoff-worthy team at Ohio State this fall.

What a recruiting class from THE Ohio State University and Ryan Day. FIVE players in the top 10 in the nation are headed to Columbus in the fall. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/zQxg0M8dt0 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2021

Ohio State is scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sept. 2 against Minnesota.