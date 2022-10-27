Ryan Day Declined To Provide Notable Update On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have their toughest road game of the season this weekend as they head to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State. But they're dealing with some injury problems right now and head coach Ryan Day apparently doesn't want to talk about that.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day was asked about the status of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Day declined to answer though, saying that he would leave it up to the doctors and left it at that.

“I'm not gonna do any injury updates," Day said, via Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. "I'm gonna leave it up to the doctors."

Smith-Njigba has played in just three games this season. He returned after a month-long layoff to play against Iowa this past week, but had just one catch for seven yards in the blowout win.

Day said earlier this week that Smith-Njigba would be available against the Nittany Lions on Saturday and is probably tired of repeating himself.

The fact that the Ohio State Buckeyes have not only stayed undefeated but dominated almost every opponent for the better part of two months in spite of their injuries is nothing short of incredible.

At full health, there's little telling how good the Buckeyes can be this season.