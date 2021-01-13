The Report About Ryan Day, NFL Is Reportedly ‘Not True’

Ryan Day is coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff national title game loss to Alabama. Ohio State was thumped by the Crimson Tide, 52-24, in the national championship game on Monday night.

The future is still very bright for Day and Co. at Ohio State, though, and it doesn’t appear that the Buckeyes will be searching for a new coach anytime soon.

Earlier Wednesday, reports surfaced indicating the Philadelphia Eagles had interest in the Ohio State football coach.

However, the report is reportedly untrue.

College football insider Bruce Feldman shared an update on Day and the NFL on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes’ head coach isn’t going anywhere.

“Not true.. there’s nothing to it,” a source told Feldman.

Day has an NFL background, coaching quarterbacks for the Eagles in 2015 and the 49ers in 2016. It’s possible that one day, he’ll return to the professional level.

However, good luck prying him away from Ohio State anytime soon.

Day, 41, is 23-2 as the Buckeyes’ head coach. He’s coming off a national title game appearance and should have a preseason top-five team in 2021. Ohio State is going to do everything it can to hold onto Day for a long time.