Ryan Day Explains Why Buckeyes Star Missed Saturday's Game

Some Ohio State fans were a bit surprised when they saw receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in sweats on the sideline.

He was able to play in the Buckeyes' first three games of the season but was held out of Saturday night's contest against the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to head coach Ryan Day, the team decided to shut him down and be cautious with him. Day is also hoping that Smith-Njigba will be able to return to practice on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes didn't look like they needed him on Saturday night as they waxed the Badgers, 52-21. The win got them to 4-0 on the season as they will play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights next week.

Smith-Njigba got banged up in the season-opener against Notre Dame and has been nursing the injury ever since.

We'll have to see if he can be healthy enough for next Saturday's game. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.