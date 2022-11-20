Ryan Day Gets Crushed For Controversial Play Call vs. Maryland On Saturday

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Saturday night's audience is crushing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for his play-call on what would've been a crucial fourth-down conversion.

Day decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on the 42. But instead of trying to pick up the yard on the ground, he elected Stroud drop back and pass. Something that many questioned in the moment.

"1yd vs MARYLAND and you don't run inside???" an OSU fan asked. "This is not a title contender."

"I have to question Ryan Day’s play calling during that last set of downs," another said.

"Stover had the 1st down," another commented.

"Can't run," another tweeted. "Simple truth. That play call shows Day knows it himself."

"No confidence in O-line to run for a yard. Sad."

"Run the damn ball!" another Buckeye fan exclaimed.

Ohio State is up three with just under two minutes to go. We'll see if Day's call comes back to bite him in the end.