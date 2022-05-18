Ryan Day Gets New Contract: CFB World Reacts

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State has extended the contract of head football coach Ryan Day.

The two parties agreed to a two-year extension that will see his contract now ends in 2028. The school has also bumped his average annual salary up to $9.5 million.

It's a deal that's well-deserved for Day as he's done a tremendous job since taking over the program.

He's been the head coach for three full seasons (plus the last three games of the 2018 season) and has amassed a 34-4 overall record. He's also led the Buckeyes to the National Championship Game (2020), but they fell to the Alamaba Crimson Tide.

The college football world thinks this is a good move for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes look set to be a serious national title contender this season, especially with C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba back in the fold.

They're going to be a lot of fun to watch this year, especially with Day at the top leading the charge.