Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe.

This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers.

Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever been."

"I'm excited we have a night game. I'm excited to see Buckeye Nation come out and support our guys," he said. "... Let's go make this the loudest it's ever been."

Ohio State kicked off its 2022 season with another marquee night game at The Shoe. With a packed home crowd in Columbus, the Buckeyes took down the then-No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10. There were 106,594 fans in the house to watch this season-opening matchup.

This weekend's first Big Ten game of the season will no doubt feature a sold-out crowd of its own.

The Buckeyes will kickoff against the Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET.