Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win.

The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.

After the game, Day admitted, "This is something I'm glad is over with."

Day's Buckeyes moved to 9-0 on the season, but C.J. Stroud didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time since taking over as the starter in Columbus. Stroud did however find a way to make plays, rushing for a career-high 79 yards in the 21-7 win.

In the end, Northwestern actually outgained Ohio State 285 to 283 and dominated the time of possession, holding the Bucks' passing offense to just 76 yards on under 50% completions.

Definitely not the way Ryan Day drew it up during the practice week.