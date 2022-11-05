Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win.
The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
After the game, Day admitted, "This is something I'm glad is over with."
Day's Buckeyes moved to 9-0 on the season, but C.J. Stroud didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time since taking over as the starter in Columbus. Stroud did however find a way to make plays, rushing for a career-high 79 yards in the 21-7 win.
In the end, Northwestern actually outgained Ohio State 285 to 283 and dominated the time of possession, holding the Bucks' passing offense to just 76 yards on under 50% completions.
Definitely not the way Ryan Day drew it up during the practice week.