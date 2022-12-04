Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in the semifinals, but the CFP Committee decided to potentially save that for the championship

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked about that potential matchup and he confirmed that he would prefer to play the Wolverines over the Horned Frogs.

"You don't want to get ahead of yourself, but that would be unbelievable. History. Of course, we've thought about that," Day said.

That matchup would be filled with numerous storylines, but they'll first need to focus on beating the Bulldogs, who won it all last season as Rabinowitz tweeted.

It won't be easy considering that the Bulldogs have won 12 of 13 games by 10+ points thus far.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.