Ryan Day Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's Fake Punt In Fourth Quarter

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after his teams loss to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State took Rutgers to the woodshed on Saturday. However, a controversial moment occurred in the fourth quarter.

Up 49-10 early in the final frame, Buckeyes punter Jesse Micro took off on a fake punt and picked up a first down.

Micro was hit by a Rutgers player late out of bounds at the end of the run. It led to a scuffle between the two teams, which included an exchange of choice words between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano.

Day explained after the game that the fake punt was not an actual play call. Micro decided to take off and run when he saw an open lane.

"Ryan Day said Jesse Mirco made the decision on his own to run on the punt. Day said he asked Mirco: 'Did anybody tell you to do that?' Mirco replied 'No.' Day said 'We’ll talk about that tomorrow,'" said Day, via Dan Hope.

Jesse Micro might be getting a lesson from Ryan Day on sportsmanship next week in practice.

Rutgers has every right to be upset with a fake punt in the fourth quarter. But late cheap shots are also unacceptable.

Hopefully both Ohio State and Rutgers learn their respective lessons moving forward.