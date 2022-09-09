Ryan Day Has Honest Reaction To Aaron Donald-Mike Hall Comparison

After a breakout performance in the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame, Michael Hall's Ohio State teammates gave him an extremely flattering NFL player comparison.

Defensive linemen J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison compared Hall to all-time great defender Aaron Donald.

Head coach Ryan Day doesn't want this compliment to go to Hall's head.

“One thing we can’t do is listen to the noise... He’s got very high-end potential, and when he’s hungry, he can be a very, very good player," Day said.

Hall, a redshirt freshman, notched four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack during the Buckeyes' 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The former four-star recruit reportedly had an excellent offseason heading into Year 2 in Columbus.

Hall has a long way to go before he earns a true comparison to Donald, but there's no question his collegiate career is off to a good start.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will face off against Arkansas State tomorrow afternoon.