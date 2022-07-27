Ryan Day Has Honest Reaction To Ohio State's 2021 Season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ryan Day knows that last season wasn't good enough for Ohio State's standards.

The Buckeyes finished the season with an 11-2 record after taking down the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. However, they didn't win the Big Ten Championship and failed to make the College Football Playoff.

"Some places, going 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl is a great year. At Ohio State, it's not," Day said.

These are high expectations but they're there for a reason. The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country for the last 20 years and are usually in contention for national titles.

They're set to be a contender again this season as they return star quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Buckeyes also have Marvin Harrison Jr. Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming ready to step up.

This season could be a special one for OSU if everything lines up right.